Manuel in sixth place at Freshwater Pro

Hawaii’s Malia Manuel is sixth after posting a 10.50 on the partially completed opening day of the Freshwater Pro surfing event Thursday in Lemoore, Calif.

The women’s leader is France’s Johanne Defay, who scored a 17.50.

Hawaii surfers Gabriela Bryan, Coco Ho and Carissa Moore didn’t get to surf Thursday.

On the men’s side, Brazil’s Gabriel Medina leads with a 17.77.

Hawaii surfers Seth Moniz (12th, 13.16) and Barron Mamiya (21th, 10.57) were able to complete their heats. Local surfers Ezekiel Lau and Sebastian Zietz weren’t able to surf.

Chaminade sweeps Hawaii Pacific

Emma Tecklenburg had 10 kills and Chaminade recorded 10 aces in a 25-22, 25-22, 25-19 victory over Hawaii Pacific on Thursday at McCabe Gym.

Leka Kiner-Falefa had four aces for the Silverswords (7-2) in the PacWest opener for both teams.

Perla Escobar had 15 kills for the Sharks (4-5).