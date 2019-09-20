 Manuel in sixth place at Freshwater Pro | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Manuel in sixth place at Freshwater Pro

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Hawaii’s Malia Manuel is sixth after posting a 10.50 on the partially completed opening day of the Freshwater Pro surfing event Thursday in Lemoore, Calif. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard
Next Story
Television and Radio - Sept. 20, 2019

Scroll Up