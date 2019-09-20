Prep football: Best of the Rest

The Crusaders’ 31-game win streak is on the line, as is first place in the ILH Open standings. Read more

No. 2 Punahou vs. No. 1 Saint Louis

Today, 7:30 p.m.

At Aloha Stadium

The Crusaders’ 31-game win streak is on the line, as is first place in the ILH Open standings.

Saint Louis (5-0, 4-0 ILH Open) has beaten Punahou (6-0, 4-0) five times in a row. The last time Saint Louis lost a game was on Sept. 29, 2016, when Punahou stunned the Crusaders 33-20.

Punahou running back Vincent Terrell broke out with four touchdown runs in a 42-0 win over Waianae last week. If the Buffanblu can establish a consistent running game against one of the nation’s top defensive units, that will take pressure off freshman quarterback John-Keawe Sagapolutele.

Punahou’s defense has made a mark of its own with four shutouts already. This unit went 13 quarters until permitting a touchdown, and it has not allowed a point in recent wins over Long Beach Poly (Calif.) and Waianae.

Punahou cornerback Jarrin Sato has been superb thus far, but he will be tested by Saint Louis receivers Roman Wilson (Michigan commit) and Matt Sykes (UCLA commit). Saint Louis quarterback Jayden de Laura (1,365 total yards, 14 TDs) will match wits with Punahou safety Alaka‘i Gilman (Washington State commit).

No. 9 Damien vs. ‘Iolani

Today, 4:45 p.m.

At Aloha Stadium

The Monarchs (5-1, 3-1 ILH D-I) were ultimate road warriors, but eventually, the perfect win-loss record came to a halt. Their 34-26 loss at Leilehua, coupled with ‘Iolani’s dominant win over Waipahu, creates a tie in the ILH Division I standings.

The first-place team at the end of the regular season will earn the league’s lone state-tournament berth. A playoff will only happen if they finish with the same record, regardless of who wins today’s head-to-head tilt.

‘Iolani (5-1, 3-1) won its lone matchup against Damien last year, 30-19, behind Kaua Nishigaya’s career-high 226 rushing yards.

In 2017, Damien beat ‘Iolani twice. Prior to that, the Raiders had a 17-game win streak in the series.

Damien senior Jake Holtz has passed for 1,250 yards and 13 TDs with just two picks in 183 pass attempts. He is also one of the most dangerous rushers among QBs with 284 yards and four TDs.

Even with WR Carter Kamana out (hand), the Raiders have scored at least 31 points in each of their four wins since losing at Moanalua on Aug. 10 on a last-second field goal. RBs Brody Bantolina (375 yards, eight TDs) and Brock Hedani (326, six) have shouldered the load. The offense has run the ball on 55 percent of its snaps.

Roosevelt vs. Kaimuki

Today, 7:30 p.m.

At Farrington

The transition from a run-heavy to pass-first offense has been largely successful for the unbeaten Rough Riders (5-0, 4-0 OIA D-II). Protection had a few leaks when Pac-Five sacked QB Sky Ogata four times last weekend. He was still protective of the ball, with just one interception in 19 pass attempts. Roosevelt tends to live and die by Ogata’s often electrifying scrambles.

RB Myka Kukahiwa is one of the most explosive inside runners in OIA D-II, with six touchdowns on just 32 carries.

The Bulldogs (4-2, 3-1) are coming off a 45-31 loss at unbeaten Kaiser. A loss to Kaimuki by Roosevelt would give the Bulldogs a tiebreaker edge on the Rough Riders.

Roosevelt had seven sacks in the win over Pac-Five. That pass rush will be needed against Kaimuki QB Jayden Maiava (1,468 passing yards, 20 total TDs).

No. 8 Leilehua vs. Castle

Today, 7:30 p.m.

At Castle

The Mules (5-1, 3-1 OIA D-I) have responded well since losing at home to Moanalua three weeks ago. Winning at Castle is rarely easy, however, with one of the more vocal home crowds in the state. Weather could also factor in on the Windward side.

The versatility of SB/QB Kalei Akagi (618 passing yards, 162 rushing yards, eight combined TDs) is a valued weapon for Leilehua. Wide receiver Jayzon Ramos has 30 catches for 460 yards and five TDs, but defense remains the cornerstone.

With ‘Iolani on the ledger next week, the Mules could be in for an emotional letdown after a win over Damien last week.

Castle (2-3, 2-1) can carve out a path to the playoffs with a win. The Knights have a nine-game losing streak to the Mules over a span of nearly two decades. Castle last beat Leilehua in 2001 behind QB Joel Botelho.

No. 10 Kamehameha vs. Farrington

Saturday, 6:30 p.m.

At Farrington

This interleague matchup won’t count in the OIA standings for Farrington, but the Governors (1-4, 1-2 OIA Open) have community pride at stake against the Warriors (1-4, 0-4 ILH Open) in this unofficial “Kalihi Bowl.”

They also have some momentum carrying over from a win over Kapolei two weeks ago. Versatile Raymond Millare has picked up steam after a slow start, and QB Darius Chaffin has thrown just one pick in 87 pass attempts. Then again, Farrington is one of the only teams in the state that has yet to throw a TD pass.

Kamehameha’s ground attack struggled against Mililani last week, and with just 25 points in four Open games, that puts a big weight on the Warriors’ defense.

Mililani rushed 45 times for 171 yards last week, less than 4 yards per carry. But the Warriors were on the field for major snap volume defensively, and the unit needs some help from the offense.

Kamehameha did get speedy two-way player Tanner Moku back last week from injury.

Moanalua at Waipahu

Saturday, 6:30 p.m.

At Waipahu

Though the Marauders (2-4, 2-1) have struggled to post wins, three of those four losses don’t count in the league standings. In a lopsided loss to ‘Iolani last week, they stuck with power-running looks for three quarters, almost as if they were content to hide their playbook in a contest that has no bearing on their league-title hopes.

Then again, if that was true, RB Alfred Failauga wouldn’t have carried the ball 41 times for 298 yards (and two TDs). The senior now has 1,147 yards and 10 TDs in five games played. Waipahu can throw the OIA standings into a major traffic jam with an upset win.