 Prep football: Best of the Rest | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Prep football: Best of the Rest

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:20 a.m.

The Crusaders’ 31-game win streak is on the line, as is first place in the ILH Open standings. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard
Next Story
Television and Radio - Sept. 20, 2019

Scroll Up