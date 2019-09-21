27 TMT opponents who were arrested in July appear in Hilo District Court

A procession of activists who were arrested for blocking Mauna Kea Access Road in protests against the Thirty Meter Telescope appeared Friday in Hilo District Court to plead not guilty to charges of obstructing the roadway. Read more

HILO >> A procession of activists who were arrested for blocking Mauna Kea Access Road in protests against the Thirty Meter Telescope appeared Friday in Hilo District Court to plead not guilty to charges of obstructing the roadway.

The 27 mostly senior Hawaiians who appeared before Judge M. Kanani Laubach were arrested July 17 during a sit-in on the road as part of the larger protest effort to try to block construction of the $1.4 billion TMT project on Mauna Kea, Hawaii’s tallest mountain.

Three of the protesters appeared in court in wheelchairs, and one, named Abel Lui, blew a conch shell in the courtroom before entering his not-guilty plea. Seven of them declined to speak English in court, and Laubach used a Hawaiian- language interpreter to translate their responses to the judge’s questions.

Several defendants carried feather kahili that were gifts presented to the activists by supporters during ceremonies on the access road. The kahili signify rank in Hawaiian culture.

Images and video of police arresting senior protesters and cultural practitioners early in the access road blockade helped to stir support for the anti-TMT movement, which at times has drawn thousands of participants to the protest site.

It took a decade for the TMT project to win the necessary state and county approvals to proceed with construction, and the project had to fend off multiple lawsuits including some that reached the state Supreme Court. Supporters of TMT say the project has now earned the legal right to proceed with construction.

But the protesters, who describe themselves as kiai, or “protectors,” of Mauna Kea, consider the TMT project to be desecration of a mountain that many Hawaiians consider sacred. The protesters say they will not allow the telescope to be built.

Several lawyers for the protesters who were arrested said they need time to gather evidence in the cases or to file motions to suppress evidence presented by law enforcement officials, and Laubach on Friday scheduled all of the cases except one for further hearings or pretrial conferences this fall.

The case against protester Sharol Awai was scheduled for trial on Nov. 1 on the petty misdemeanor charge of obstructing a roadway, which can result in 30 days in jail and as much as a $1,000 fine.

Awai’s lawyer Sonny Ganaden said he is honored to represent her and other protesters.

“We consider our clients heroes, not criminals,” Ganaden said. “We look forward to justice being served in this case. Thousands of people around the world agree that our clients should not continue to be penalized, as they were exercising their rights not only under the state and federal Constitutions, but the right as indigenous people of this place, and as human beings who are allowed to gather in worship and in peace.”

Krishna F. Jayaram, special assistant to state Attorney General Clare Connors, said in a written statement Friday, “Blocking a public roadway is illegal, plain and simple.” He added, “Our office is trusted by the public to enforce the rule of law.”

The protesters entering not-guilty pleas on Friday were Awai, Lui, Roberta Regina Bennett, Gene “Kini” Burke, Daycia-Dee Chun, Richard L. Deleon, Alika Desha, William K. Freitas, Patricia Greene, Desmon Haumea, Flora Hookano, Maxine Kahauelio, Pualani Kanakaole Kanahele, Deborah Lee, Donna Leong, Daniel Li, Linda Leilani Lindsey-Kaapuni, James Naniole, Luana Neff, Deena Oana-Hurwitz, Renee Price, Loretta Ritte, Walter Ritte, Damien-Marie Trask, Mililani Trask, John Turalde and Michelle “Noe Noe” Wong- Wilson.

Nine protesters have already made appearances to plead not guilty, including Office of Hawaiian Affairs trustee Carmen Hulu Lindsey, longtime anti-war activist Jim Albertini, Edleen “Auntie Tootsie” Peleiholani, Tomas Belsky, Marie Brown, Ana Kahoopii, Kaliko Kanaele, Hawley Reese and Ranette Robinson.

Those TMT opponents appeared Aug. 23 before Judge Bruce A. Larson to answer charges of obstructing a roadway on July 17.