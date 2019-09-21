 27 TMT opponents who were arrested in July appear in Hilo District Court | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
27 TMT opponents who were arrested in July appear in Hilo District Court

  • By Kevin Dayton kdayton@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:30 p.m.

A procession of activists who were arrested for blocking Mauna Kea Access Road in protests against the Thirty Meter Telescope appeared Friday in Hilo District Court to plead not guilty to charges of obstructing the roadway. Read more

