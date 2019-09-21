Corrections

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com. Read more

>> Office of Hawaiian Affairs interim Chief Executive Sylvia Hussey was misidentified as OHA trustee Carmen Hulu Lindsey in the caption of a Page A6 story Friday.