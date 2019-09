>> IQ 360 has hired Shannon Carvalho as office manager for the firm’s Honolulu branch. Carvalho’s 20 years of experience include being administrative manager for the U.S. Senate, executive administrator for Parents and Children Together and director of workforce maintenance and production at Lanakila Pacific.

>> Locations has hired Bernadette Hanna as a Realtor-Associate at its Kapolei office. Hanna was a math teacher before joining the real estate industry in 2017.

>> The Kahala Hotel & Resort has promoted Joe Ibarra to general manager from resort manager. Ibarra joined the company in 2014 as director of front office, later serving as director of rooms. His 15 years of experience in hospitality and management also include being front office and event manager at the JW Marriott Ihilani Resort & Spa.