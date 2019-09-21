Religion calender: Peace Day, children’s fair, and more

Faith Action for Community Equity (FACE) will hold an Affordable Housing Summit from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at the Art Auditorium at the University of Hawaii at Manoa. Read more

>> Housing summit. Faith Action for Community Equity (FACE) will hold an Affordable Housing Summit from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at the Art Auditorium at the University of Hawaii at Manoa, 2535 McCarthy Mall. The event is free and open to the public, but seating is limited. Local experts will address the primary challenges and opportunities for developing affordable housing. Email office@faithactionhawaii.org or call 989-9398 for space availability.

>> Peace Day. The Honpa Hongwanji Mission of Hawaii will host a Peace Day Lounge in a tent at VegFest Oahu from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. today on the grounds of the civic center at Honolulu Hale. Bishop Eric Matsumoto will speak briefly, and the Hawaii Betsuin choir will perform at about 3:30 p.m. The VegFest, a festival of plant-based food and cooking, falls on Peace Day in Hawaii and International Peace Day. Visit vegfestoahu.com.

>> Children’s fair. Chabad of Hawaii is co-sponsoring a Pre-Rosh Hashanah Children’s Fair from 10 a.m. to noon Sunday at the Chabad House, 410 Atkinson Drive (next to Ala Moana Center). Crafts, demonstrations, music and other activities will be available for children, ages 3 to 13, prior to Rosh Hashanah, which falls on Sept. 30. Students of the Daniel Levey Chabad Hebrew School will be admitted for free; for nonstudents, $5. The fair is co-sponsored by the Daniel C. Levey Foundation in memory of a deceased student. Email chabadhawaii@aol.com or call 735-7161 or 478-8892.

>> Documentary. In celebration of Islam Day on Tuesday in Hawaii, a free screening of “Osimi,” which chronicles the life of Muhammad Asimov — a man called the “Nelson Mandela” of Central Asia — will be shown at noon Thursday in Kuykendall Hall, Room 101, at the University of Hawaii at Manoa. There will be a brief welcome by professor Tamara Albertini (chairwoman of the UH Philosophy Department and director of Islamic studies); a question-and-answer session with Dr. Dila Asimov, the daughter of Muhammad Asimov; and a small reception. The film was produced by Emmy Award-winning Christopher Productions LLC and narrated by actress Ali MacGraw. “Osimi” depicts Asimov’s great love for his country, Tajikistan, which he had hoped to save from a bloody civil war, using culture (language, music, poetry and literature) as a tool to connect people and create a better future.

