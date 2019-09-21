Kailua vs. Aiea and Pac-Five vs. Kalaheo

The Surfriders shut down Aiea’s energized crowd, handing Na Alii their second consecutive mercy-rule loss. Read more

Kailua 49, Aiea 7

The Surfriders shut down Aiea’s energized crowd, handing Na Alii their second consecutive mercy-rule loss.

Kailua 49, Aiea 7 At Aiea Kailua (3-4, 2-2) 14 35 0 0 — 49 Aiea (1-5, 1-3 0 7 0 0 — 7 Kail—Koalii Kohatsu 15 pass from Cameron Friel (Morgan Jones kick) Kail—Landon Clevenger 15 pass from Friel (Jones kick) Kail—Kamryn Kahoonei 13 pass from Friel (Jones kick) Kail—Kailsten Cardin-Kiaha 32 interception return (Jones kick) Kail Brian-Allen Kamanu 2 run (Jones kick) Aiea—Dylan Soberano 77 pass from Kayson Castillo (Twyla Reese Mane kick) Kail—Samson Rasay 70 run (Jones kick) Kail—Raynen Ho Mook 26 pass from Friel (Jones kick) RUSHING—Aiea: Maalo Auvaa 5-21, Javon Miller 12-3, Castillo 5-(minus 15). Kailua: Rasay 7-99, Kamanu 13-48, Clevenger 2-19, Friel 5-12, Lahaina Kane 5-12. PASSING—Aiea: Castillo 13-27-3-151. Kailua: Friel 8-13-0-177, Clevenger 0-1-0-0. RECEIVING—Aiea: Soberano 6-103, Jordan Cezar 3-34, Kainalu Caetanu 2-7, Josh Canosa 1-5, Maalo Auvaa 1-2. Kailua: Rasay 2-49, Kahoonei 2-56, Clevenger 2-26, Ho Mook 1-31, Kohatsu 1-15.

Kailua scored on its opening possession on a 15-yard fourth-and-goal pass from Cameron Friel to Koalii Kohatsu in the corner of the end zone. Aiea held the running back tandem of Samson Rasay and Brian-Allen Kamanu to short yardage in the first quarter but still trailed 14-0.

The Surfriders broke the game open in the second quarter, scoring 21 more unanswered points, including a 32-yard pick-6 by defensive back Kaisten Cardin-Kiaha.

Aiea broke through just before half with a 77-yard catch-and-run by receiver Dylan Soberano, cutting the deficit to 35-7. However, Kailua would immediately answer with a 70-yard run by Rasay and Friel’s fourth touchdown pass, to Raynen Ho Mook to put Kailua up 49-7 with no time left on the clock.

Pac-Five 31, Kalaheo 0

The Wolfpack (3-3, 3-3) earned their third victory of the season with a win against the Mustangs (0-7, 0-6) at Alex Kane Stadium.

Pac-Five 31, Kalaheo 0 At Kailua Pac-Five (3-3, 3-3) 7 7 10 7 — 31 Kalaheo (0-7, 0-6) 0 0 0 0 — 0 P5—Joshua Arcayena 5 run (Giovanni Rufino kick) P5—Kama Espinda 2 run (Rufino kick) P5—William Reed 50 pass from Chase Hedani (Rufino kick) P5—FG Rufino 27 P5—Ian Canute 1 run (Rufino kick) RUSHING—Pac-Five: Canute 4-90, Micah Kong 8-50, Hedani 6-41, Arcayena 11-34, Max Curran 2-7, Espinda 1-2. Kalaheo: Jordan Neufeldt 7-56, Jack Lemonds 1-18, Jackson Aber 2-10, Bryson Johnson 2-2, Isaiah Akiu 5-(minus 21). PASSING—Pac-Five: Hedani 9-16-0-143. Kalaheo: Akiu 11-22-3-80, Neufeldt 0-1-0-0. RECEIVING—Pac-Five: Reed 2-65, Kong 2-58, Canute 2-9, Curran 1-5, Rustin Maglasang 1-4, Espinda 1-2. Kalaheo: Johnson 4-27, Jonah Lene 3-26, Justin Taylor 3-26, Riis Webber 1-1.

Pac-Five sophomore fullback Joshua Arcayena notched the first quarter’s only points with a 5-yard touchdown run followed by junior kicker Giovanni Rufino’s extra point.

Sophomore receiver Kama Espinda added to the team’s lead after carrying the ball 2 yards into the end zone and Rufino launched his second extra point.

Freshman William Reed scored on a 50-yard connection from junior QB Chase Hedani and Rufino kicked a 27-yard field goal to close the third quarter at 24-0.

The Wolfpack secured their victory with a 1-yard touchdown run by senior Ian Canute and Rufino followed with his final extra point of the game. Hedani finished 9-for-16 passing for 143 yards and one touchdown.

———