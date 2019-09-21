 UH Game Day: Central Arkansas at University of Hawaii | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

UH Game Day: Central Arkansas at University of Hawaii

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:33 a.m.

The Bears have remained mostly true to the script Clint Conque brought initially from Louisiana Tech in 2000. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard
Next Story
Television and Radio - Sept. 21, 2019

Scroll Up