 Column: Affordable housing at Aloha Stadium: an opportunity that cannot be wasted | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: Affordable housing at Aloha Stadium: an opportunity that cannot be wasted

  • By Keith Webster, Catherine Graham and Galen Fox
  • Today

The age is over when a major state-owned property in urban Oahu can be redeveloped with little or no housing. One example is Aloha Stadium. Read more

