 Editorial: Keep up efforts on park security | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Keep up efforts on park security

  • Today

No surprise: Scrimp on parks upkeep and security, and you may end up with parks that hardly anyone wants to use. And once the public begins to “activate” their safer, cleaner parks, there’s a better chance that they’ll remain inviting for a lot longer. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Another non-emergency

Scroll Up