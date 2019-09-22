Yo Han decides to leave center on ‘Doctor’

This week’s synopses

“Doctor John”

Episodes 29-30

6:45 p.m. today

Yo Han’s heart breaks for Gi Seok and not being able to save him like he promised. After finding out he can no longer work as a doctor and have Si Young in his life, Yo Han decides to leave Seoul Hanse Medical Center after his treatment. As the pain management team comes together, Si Young tries to persuade Yo Han to rethink his decision.

Episodes 31-32 (FINALE)

7:45 p.m. today

The reports of Yo Han’s health condition suddenly stop and Si Young becomes worried. Si Young finds out the reason behind Yo Han’s disappearance. The pain management team, Si Young and Yo Han find themselves between meeting and parting, and life and death.

“Hide and Seek”

Episodes 37-38

7:45 p.m. Monday

Eun Hyuk looks into the motorcycle man. Chae Rin searches for Eun Hyuk. Jae Sang uses Makepacific’s ownership to try and change Chae Rin’s mind.

Episodes 39-40

7:45 p.m. Tuesday

Soo Ah’s incompetency within the company leads to a big mistake, putting the company in a dire situation. Chae Rin gives up everything for Eun Hyuk. Miss Kim pledges to get rid of Eun Hyuk for good.

“Everything and Nothing” (SBS drama special)

Episodes 1-2

7:45 p.m. Wednesday

Seventeen-year-olds Go Min Jae and Ahn Seo Yeon attend the same high school. Min Jae is an ordinary student who doesn’t talk much and has a slightly sensitive personality. Seo Yeon’s parents divorced two years ago and she lives with her mother.

Episodes 3-4

7:45 p.m. Thursday

Seo Yeon’s mother surprises her with a new piano. Min Jae and Seo Yeon bond over their desire to be adults as soon as possible.

“My Mom”

Episodes 9

7:45 p.m. Friday

Yoon-hee tells Jeong-ae that she cannot stand to live with Sang-soon any longer. Yoon-hee confronts Young-jae after seeing him monopolizing the monetary gifts from the wedding. Yoon-hee chides him, asking how he could be so petty over $5,000 while knowing Se-ryung’s wedding dress cost twice that amount.

Episodes 10

7:45 p.m. Saturday

Na-mi promises to turn over the documents, but only if Kang-jae vows to break off his relationship with Yu-ra. Young-jae invites his nephews and nieces into his house. Se-ryung becomes furious after seeing her precious belongings in disarray.