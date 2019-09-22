New strip in Sunday comics pages

A new comic strip debuts today on the back page of the Sunday comics section in the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Read more

A new comic strip debuts today on the back page of the Sunday comics section in the Honolulu Star-Advertiser.

“Breaking Cat News” chronicles the misadventures of a team of feline reporters — Elvis, Puck and Lupin.

Drawn and written by illustrator Georgia Dunn, the strip is based on her real cats of the same names and how she envisions they might translate everyday events around their house — if they were news reporters. They seek answers to tough questions on everything from vacuum cleaners to empty food bowls, while investigating suspicious cellphones and new household items.

In the strip, which debuted in 2010, the fuzzy trio shares a home with a group of humans they refer to as The Woman, The Man, The Toddler and the Baby.

The strip replaces “The Knight Life” by cartoonist Keith Knight. Knight decided to end production of the 11-year-old daily comic strip, which the Star- Advertiser only ran on Sundays.

Knight plans to focus on new ventures, including a sitcom on Hulu called “Woke,” based on Knight’s comic strip “The K Chronicles” and events from Knight’s life.

Photos to inspire plays in festival

Actors and photographers on different islands in the state have a chance to collaborate in putting on plays in the first annual ArtsPlay Festival in January, presented by the Hawaii ArtSpace Alliance (HAA), in “an artistic energy exchange.”

Oahu’s festival will be held Jan. 22 at Tenney Theatre, with each island having its own festival and winner from Jan. 16 to 19. Each evening’s performance will consist of 10-minute plays created by performers who have organized themselves in their own groups, inspired by a photo they receive from Hawaii ArtSpace from a photographer on a different island. The photos will also serve as projected onstage backdrops for the plays they inspired. A talk-back with the artists will follow the performance. Tickets range from $10 to $20, depending on the venue.

Photographers from each island have already been chosen, including Linny Morris, Chuck Babbitt, Richard Drake, Diana Jeon and Seth Buckley on Oahu.

Actors can apply until Oct. 7 for a $25 registration fee, or $35 for late entrants. Performers should supply a headshot and biography that can be featured on the HAA website. For more information, visit hawaiiartspace.com.