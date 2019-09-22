 New strip in Sunday comics pages | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Features

New strip in Sunday comics pages

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

A new comic strip debuts today on the back page of the Sunday comics section in the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Read more

Previous Story
Five-0 Redux: ‘Hawaii Five-0’ season 10 starts off with brewing romances and cryptic goodbye

Scroll Up