 2-day ticket deal for Maui hoops fans | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

2-day ticket deal for Maui hoops fans

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The Maui Jim Maui Invitational will offer a two-day ticket special for Maui residents only on Friday and Saturday at four isle locations. Read more

Punchbowl cemetery marks National POW/MIA Recognition Day

