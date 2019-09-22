2-day ticket deal for Maui hoops fans

The Maui Jim Maui Invitational will offer a two-day ticket special for Maui residents only on Friday and Saturday at four isle locations. Read more

The Maui Jim Maui Invitational will offer a two-day ticket special for Maui residents only on Friday and Saturday at four isle locations. A limited number of all-day reserved and single-game general admission tickets will be available for purchase to the 2019 tournament, which tips off Nov. 25-27 at the Lahaina Civic Center.

Individuals are limited to purchase two tickets per game at a time, and purchases must be made in person. Those wishing to purchase tickets to more than one game will need to reenter the line. Cash and credit card payments will be accepted.

All-day reserved seating tickets in the north grandstands are $243.

Single-game general admission prices: Games 1, 2, 3, 4 or 12 are $89; Games 9 and 11 are $16; and Games 7, 8 and 10 (semifinals and final) are $110.

The 2019 Maui Jim Maui Invitational field includes BYU, Dayton, Georgia, Kansas, Michigan State, UCLA, Virginia Tech and host Chaminade. Combined, the teams own 196 NCAA Tournament berths, including 44 Final Four appearances and 16 national championships.

Accompanied by Maui Invitational newcomer Georgia, the seven returning programs boast a combined five tournament championships, with Kansas claiming the title in its most recent appearance, in 2015.

GOLF

Kapalua tourney seeks volunteers

Volunteer registration is open for the Sentry Tournament of Champions set for Jan. 1-5 at the newly renovated Plantation Course in Kapalua.

The winners-only event offers a variety of opportunities to get involved and up close with 2019 PGA Tour winners who have qualified for the event, including defending champion Xander Schauffele, reigning FedExCup champion Justin Rose, Rory McIlroy and former champion Dustin Johnson.

The event has raised more than $6.6 million for charities since 1999.

Volunteers working five shifts or more will receive two uniform shirts, a cap and a tournament pin. Other perks include a parking pass, a weekly tournament pass, shift meals and a free round of golf at the Bay Course (restrictions apply).

Volunteers working fewer than five shifts (three-shift minimum) receive a uniform shirt, a cap or visor, tournament pin, shift meals, parking pass and weekly pass.

All volunteers are invited to a Jan. 4 volunteer appreciation party.

