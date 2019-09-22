Back in the Day on Maui

20 years ago …

Axis deer normally avoid people, but hunger is driving them out of the backwoods to farms, backyards and golf courses around Upcountry and South Maui.

State biologist John Cummings said the first small herd of deer was introduced at Kaonoulu on Maui in 1960 after the state Legislature mandated the introduction to establish a hunting program on Maui.

The deer herd remained small and out of sight for most of the next 30 years. But recently, Kula farmers, Maui Pineapple Co. and the Hawaiian Commercial & Sugar Co. have reported crop damage caused by deer.

40 years ago …

A petition signed by more than 200 persons protesting a plan to locate a new West Maui airport at Launiupoko has been received by the Maui County Council.

Included with the petition was a position paper that said residents felt there were advantages to having a new airport in West Maui but that locating the airport at Launiupoko would mean traffic would continue to flow through Lahaina to the resort areas north of the town.

The petition, sent by Robert Gingles, objects to plans announced by Hawaiian Airlines to build a new airstrip at Launiupoko. The airline initially planned to put the proposed airport at Pukolii, near Honokowai and the Kaanapali resort. Problems with the Pukolii site led the airline to look at Launiupoko, mauka of the state park.

50 years ago …

It looks like the Navy, in its practice bombing of Kahoolawe, may have overshot the mark with one 500-pound bomb, and Mayor Elmer F. Cravalho means to make the Navy stop.

As it happened, the bomb did not explode on impact, but it fell on pastureland where Maui’s mayor keeps some of his cattle.

The bomb was found by a telephone crew about 200 yards mauka of the highway, above Maalaea. A military bomb disposal crew was sent from Honolulu. With the assistance of police Lt. Joseph Abreu and other local help, the crew removed the bomb to a safer place and exploded it. One report said the explosion was felt by residents all over the island.

Cravalho issued this statement: “Without any doubt this discovery emphasizes the point we have been making for a long time” about the Navy’s practice bombing of Kahoolawe, just a little way south of Maui.

60 years ago …

A centennial celebration will commemorate construction of St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Hana in June 1859. The Rev. Basil Colloton, pastor of Hana Catholic Church parishes, is planning chairman.

Catholic clergy and laymen from Maui and Oahu are expected to attend the two-day event at Puuiki, where the 100-year-old church edifice stands on a knoll overlooking the Haou coastline.

The Rev. James. J. Sweeney, bishop of Honolulu, will present diplomas to instructors of the Hana Confraternity of Christian Doctrine and bless a new copper church station made by Manuel Cosma, Puuiki architect, and donated by the Hana Sacred Hearts Women’s Club.

120 years ago …

Paia plantation some time ago appropriated $2,000 for the purpose of establishing a kindergarten school on its estate.

The former plantation billiard hall is being transformed into a schoolhouse, and Miss Mauser has been engaged as teacher and will, as soon as possible, take charge of the “childgarden.”