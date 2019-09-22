 Council won’t pay for HART employees’ lawyers | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Council won’t pay for HART employees’ lawyers

  • By Kevin Dayton kdayton@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Rail authority employees who have been subpoenaed as part of an ongoing federal criminal investigation into Honolulu’s train project will each have to hire their own lawyer if they think they need one, according to Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation Executive Director Andrew Robbins. Read more

Previous Story
Punchbowl cemetery marks National POW/MIA Recognition Day

Scroll Up