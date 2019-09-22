Kauai

Veterans cemetery to receive federal funding

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs will award $309,220 in federal funding to the state Office of Veterans’ Services to expand the Kauai Veterans Cemetery in Hanapepe.

The funding was announced Saturday by Hawaii Sen. Brian Schatz, lead Democrat on the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Military Construction and Veterans Affairs.

The grant will help fund the construction of 128 columbarium niches, landscaping and supporting infrastructure, he said.

Hawaii island

Woman changes plea in fatal stabbing

KAILUA-KONA >> A woman entered a plea of no contest to manslaughter last week in a double stabbing at Whittington Beach Park.

In exchange, prosecutors dropped attempted first-degree and attempted second-degree murder charges against Kaleianuenue Borero-Kaluna, 19, due to extreme mental or emotional disturbance at the time of the stabbings, West Hawaii Today reported. She faces up to 20 years in prison when sentenced Dec. 6.

Borero-Kaluna, who was eight months’ pregnant at the time, wounded her 36-year-old boyfriend and killed 35-year-old Marie Lyn Boyles April 26, authorities said. Both victims suffered multiple stab wounds from a knife at the county park off Highway 11.

In July a district court judge found Borero-Kaluna fit to go on trial after three doctors split in their evaluations of whether she was fit to proceed and criminally responsible for her conduct. A trial was scheduled to begin Oct. 22.

Borero-Kaluna remains in custody at Hawaii Community Correctional Center for lack of $150,000 bail.

