 Vital statistics | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Vital Statistics

Vital statistics

  • Today
  • Updated 4:17 a.m.

Each week, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System. The dates indicate when the information was filed. Read more

Previous Story
Popular Kilauea trail reopens after eruption damage fixed
Next Story
Hawaii real estate sales, July 19-August 2

Scroll Up