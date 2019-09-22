 With TMT stalled, time for a moratorium on Mauna Kea | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Volcanic Ash

With TMT stalled, time for a moratorium on Mauna Kea

  • By David Shapiro, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The Thirty Meter Telescope appears at a dead end for now, leaving a chance for Gov. David Ige and Hawaiian protesters to end the rising rancor and negotiate a good-faith moratorium to reopen the public road to Mauna Kea’s summit. Read more

Previous Story
Punchbowl cemetery marks National POW/MIA Recognition Day

Scroll Up