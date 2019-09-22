Weekly digest of what’s happening on Maui

Major improvements slated for Tavares Community Center

The Mayor Hannibal Tavares Community Center in Pukalani will close Oct. 1 for a yearlong improvement project. The work means the Division of Motor Vehicles and Licensing office at the center also will be closed, beginning Wednesday. Office supplies, equipment and staff will be relocated to the agency’s Kahului Service Center, the county said.

The closure and improvement work will not affect access to the Upcountry Pool, which will remain open.

The extensive project will include replacement of deteriorated wood, structural repairs, asphalt roofing and gutter replacement, and repainting inside and out, as well as removal and replacement of the vinyl composition tile flooring and related improvements.

Contact the DMVL Call Center at 270-7363. To check on the availability of other community centers, call the parks permit office at 270-7389.

DOE seeks input on changes to teacher compensation

The state Department of Education will host “listening sessions” Wednesday at Baldwin High School to gather input on possible changes to the teacher compensation system to help ensure public schools attract and retain top classroom talent. The sessions and subsequent analysis will be conducted by Augenblick, Palaich and Associates, a third-party consultant, to ensure objectivity, the DOE said.

The listening sessions from 4 to 5:30 p.m. and 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the school auditorium are open to the public, educators, students, school administrators and other staff.

For those unable to attend, an online survey will be open from Monday through Oct. 6 to gather feedback at bit.ly/2mgVFx7.