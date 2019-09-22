Crabb, Gibb advance to AVP Hawaii Open semifinals

If all goes according to seeding, Nos. 1 through 4 advance to the final day. That’s what today’s setup is in the women’s bracket of the AVP Tour Hawaii Open at Fort DeRussy beach. Read more

If all goes according to seeding, Nos. 1 through 4 advance to the final day. That’s what today’s setup is in the women’s bracket of the AVP Tour Hawaii Open at Fort DeRussy beach.

And then sometimes the volleyball gods have other ideas. Three of the top four men’s seeds have advanced to today’s semifinals of the Association of Volleyball Professionals tour finale — the one that didn’t was a stunner.

Top-seeded and defending champions Phil Dalhausser and Nick Lucena were on the wrong end of the AVP’s controversial score-freeze rule at match point in their loser-out match with 12th-seeded Theo Brunner and John Hyden on Saturday. The rule has the scoring format changing from point-per-serve to traditional sideout at match point, meaning a team needs two natural points at the end to win.

Dalhausser-Lucena had match point at 14-13 in Set 3, but Brunner-Hyden were able to tie at 14, 15 and 16 before winning two natural points and completing the 13-21, 21-15, 18-16 upset.

Brunner-Hyden move on to face third-seeded Chase Budinger-Casey Patterson in the 12:15 p.m. semifinal today. The first men’s semifinal is at 11:15 a.m between second-seeded Taylor Crabb (Punahou) and Jake Gibb, and fourth-seeded Jeremy Casebeer-Chaim Schalk. The men’s final is scheduled for 3 p.m.

Crabb-Gibb won the first two qualifying events for the Hawaii Open — Huntington Beach and Austin — while Casebeer-Schalk won in Seattle and Budinger-Patterson in Hermosa Beach.

On the women’s side, two of the four semifinalists won qualifiers, including top-seeded Alix Klineman-April Ross, the defending Hawaii Open champions. Second-seeded Emily Day and Betsi Flint came out of the contenders bracket and meet Klineman-Ross in today’s first semifinal at 9:15 a.m. Third-seeded Melissa Humana-Paredes and Sarah Pavan face the fourth seed, Kelly Claes-Sarah Sponcil, at 10:15. The winners are scheduled to play at 2 p.m.

In the final match on Saturday, Brunner had 20 kills and seven blocks, and Hyden, the oldest player on tour at 46, had his second double-double in as many contests (13 kills, 13 digs). Dalhausser and Lucena each had 20 kills with 19 digs in finishing tied for fifth.

Taylor Crabb is the only men’s player with Hawaii ties left. His brother Trevor (Punahou) and Tri Bourne (AOP), the No. 8 seeds, were swept in their elimination match with Brunner and Bourne’s former partner Hyden, 21-17, 21-16. Bourne had 23 kills as he and Crabb finished tied for seventh. Brunner had 16 kills and Hyden finished with 11 kills and 11 digs.

The last of the players with Hawaii ties on the women’s side saw Karissa Cook’s run end with a fifth-place tie. Cook, a former University of Hawaii beach All-American, and Jace Pardon lost to Claes-Sponcil, 26-24, 21-13.

Claes had 23 kills and 10 digs, and Sponcil 15 kills and 10 digs. Pardon finished with 18 kills and Cook just missed a double-double with nine kills and 10 digs.

In an earlier elimination match Saturday between two former Wahine All-Americans and current U.S. snow and beach teammates, Cook got the better of Emily Hartong. The No. 6 seeded Cook-Pardon swept Hartong and Geena Urango 21-14, 21-11. Hartong-Urango, the 16th seeds, shared ninth.

Pardon, a former All-American at Florida State, had 16 kills and Cook 10 digs. Urango had 12 kills and Hartong seven.