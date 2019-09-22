HPU cross country teams sweep at Chaminade Invitational

The Hawaii Pacific cross country team took home team honors for both the men and women at the Chaminade Invitational at Kapiolani Park on Saturday. Read more

The Hawaii Pacific cross country team took home team honors for both the men and women at the Chaminade Invitational at Kapiolani Park on Saturday.

HPU’s Lukas Motschmann was the individual champion, finishing the 8-kilometer race in 27 minutes, 52 seconds. Teammates Jona Bodirsky, Christian Duran and David Rutto finished second, third, and fourth. Chaminade’s Peyton Oshiro placed fifth.

On the women’s side, the University of Hawaii’s Shannon McClish was the top individual, finishing the 5-kilometer race in a time of 19 minutes, 56 seconds. HPU’s Robyn Kaltenbrunn was second, Chaminade’s Alena Albertson was third and Hawaii Hilo’s Olivia Jarvis was fourth. The Sharks clinched the team title by placing four runners in the top 10.

Hawaii surfer Carissa Moore third at Freshwater Pro

Hawaii’s Carissa Moore finished third in the World Surf League Freshwater Pro in Lemoore, Calif., on Saturday, falling in the finals to champion Lakey Peterson of the United States and France’s Johanne Defay.

Peterson and Defay were close entering the bonus waves, but Peterson posted a score of 9.33 on her final wave to earn the win.

Moore remains atop the world rankings, with Peterson now in second.