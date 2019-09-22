Kaiser beats Waialua
- By Liam Monahan, Special to the Star-Advertiser
-
Today
Updated 12:05 a.m.
The Cougars continued their dominance of Division II competition with a rout of the Bulldogs.
After an opening three-and-out by Waialua, a 23-yard punt return by Jesse Stroede put the Cougars in the opponent’s red zone on their first drive. From there, a shifty 16-yard run by Cavin Lime put the home team up 7-0 early and the host Cougars were off and running to a 41-7 victory.
Kaiser’s defense and special teams continued to dominate, holding Bulldogs quarterback Kyler Dicion to negative yardage throughout the first four offensive drives while three out of the first four Cougars punt returns put Kaiser into the red zone. Kaiser capitalized on the short field with two 27-yard field goals by Kyler Haverson and a touchdown run by Hunter Phelps.