Keone’s late TD pass to Lorenzo wins it for Kamehameha over Farrington

Down in the closing seconds but within striking distance, Kiai Keone more than kept his cool with the game hanging in the balance.

Time stood still as the Kamehameha quarterback lobbed a 9-yard pass to the back of the end zone to a wide-open Kalanikuikahi Lorenzo with five seconds left, giving the No. 10 Warriors a 28-25 win at Farrington on Saturday night.

Asked afterward how he could rainbow the ball with such nonchalance, the junior said it was just a matter of trusting the team’s preparation.

“I knew the play that we had was going to work. It was just the fundamentals,” Keone said. “It was an easy throw for me.”

“When I released it, I was like ‘Brah, I hope he catches it, because it’s the game-winner.’ We prepared a lot for this moment and it showed.”

Lorenzo had been a top target of Keone’s all night, hauling in a game-high eight passes. But no catch was more important than his last one, a play that turned the Farrington crowd from raucous frenzy to collectively silent.

“In that moment, I didn’t want to drop the ball and let my team down. All it came down to was our team coming together and fighting through this game,” Lorenzo said. “We were down in the second half, but we didn’t give up. We didn’t quit on each other.”

Kamehameha came out of the gates hot when Kawika Clemente took a handoff 55 yards for a score on the Warriors’ first offensive play. After that, the Warriors couldn’t generate much of anything, and the rest of the half was an offensive dud.

Farrington, meanwhile, shocked the visitors with 22 unanswered points in the second quarter.

The Warriors put themselves back in the game with Andrew Lee-Smith’s 3-yard rushing touchdown with 5:13 left in the third to cut the deficit to 22-14. Two plays later, when Raymond Millare fumbled an option pitch, Hawaii commit and Kamehameha defensive end Ezra Evaimalo was right there to catch the ball in the air and run one more yard into the end zone.

The Govs briefly extended their lead when Jalen Joe Cabrales barely made a 28-yard field goal to go up 25-21 with 8:42 left. After getting the ball back on its own 21 with 3:15 left after both teams turned it over on downs, the Warriors slowly and methodically drove down the field for the winning touchdown, although they were helped by a few Farrington penalties. Keone threw an interception in the end zone before the game-winning play, but it was negated by a roughing the passer call.

“I’m just so very proud of our team. We’ve come off a couple of tough losses, but they’ve never given up,” said Kamehameha coach Abu Ma’afala, whose squad improved to 2-4 for the year. “Whatever the result was the weekend before, they’ve showed up and put in work.”