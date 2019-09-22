Nanakuli continues win streak with win over McKinley

Nanakuli 42, McKinley 6

The Golden Hawks (4-3, 3-2) continued their winning streak and added their fourth victory of the season with a 42-6 win over the Tigers (1-6, 1-5) at Ticky Vasconcellos Stadium.

Nanakuli senior quarterback Sedric Crawford started the scoring run with a 1-yard touchdown rush, followed by Kekoa Torres’ 14-yard TD catch. Junior receiver Tahj Hauhio closed the first quarter with a 7-yard run.

McKinley earned its lone touchdown in the second quarter on a 22-yard pass from Kaena Leopoldo to Aaron Velasco. Nanakuli added two more scores with a 31-yard Torres touchdown run and a 3-yard catch by senior receiver Nainoa Paz.

Torres added his third touchdown of the day on a 15-yard pass from Crawford to finish the game. Crawford finished 10-for-14 passing for 96 yards and three touchdowns.

Noelle Kakimoto, Special to the Star-Advertiser