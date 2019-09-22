St. John Bosco proves it is a powerhouse by overpowering Mililani

DJ Uiagalelei proclaimed that his team has the best offense in the country. Read more

DJ Uiagalelei proclaimed that his team has the best offense in the country.

He proved it on Saturday night. Uiagalelei passed for 347 yards and three touchdowns as national powerhouse St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) overwhelmed Mililani 42-10 on Saturday night at John Kauinana Stadium.

The 6-foot-5, 246-pound senior showed why he is a prospect coveted by dozens of colleges. The Clemson commit completed 21 of his 25 attempts, including 12 of his first 13 throws in the first half. Mililani had him corralled many times, but he shook off linemen and linebackers consistently to extend plays and compete passes.

“I try not to run the ball too much. If I do get out of the pocket, I try to get as many yards as I can. I try to get the ball in the hands of our receivers and running backs, and let them run,” Uiagalelei said.

Bosco is now 5-0, with all its wins against out-of-state opponents. This was the back half of a home-and-home series with Mililani. SJB won last year’s matchup in Bellfower 52-14.

“We got a win, but it was so sloppy,” Braves coach Jason Negro said. “I’ve never been in a game that was so lopsided with penalties. We had near 25 penalties and scored 42 points. We’re not that bad of a team. A little bit disappointed with that.”

Bosco finished with 17 penalties for 178 yards. Mililani had eight flags for 75 yards.

Bosco, ranked No. 2 in the MaxPreps Xcellent 25, is also second in the California state rankings. Mililani is tied for No. 2 in the statewide Star-Advertiser Top 10 and showed plenty of grit defensively. SJB had 39 rushing yards on 15 carries in the first half.

There were opportunities for Uiagalelei to take off in open field, but he consistently put the ball into the hands of his receivers.

Mililani dropped to 6-1 (4-0 OIA Open). Bosco limited the Trojans to 166 yards of total offense.

“Our kids’ mind-set is different. We’ll look at the tape and see what corrections we have to do. Hat’s off to Bosco. That’s why we play these games so we can look at our weaknesses and correct and get ready for Saint Louis next week,” Mililani coach Rod York said.

The Braves’ previous visit to the islands was in 2014, a 63-14 win over Saint Louis in the first year of Cal Lee’s third stint as head coach.

A scary moment happened with 11:32 left in the game when Bosco defensive back Jonathan Vaughns hit Mililani slotback Kai Banks after a short pass. Banks’ helmet went flying a good 7 yards on the hit. After being treated by trainers, Banks was able to walk off the field. Vaughns’ hit was both helmet and shoulder contact on Banks, but he was flagged and ejected from the game.

After a 27-yard field goal by Kaulana Navares on the opening drive, Mililani struggled to muster any kind of sustained momentum.

The visitors drove 88 yards in 12 plays on their first possession, scoring on a 33-yard bomb from Uiagalelei to Beaux Collins.

Bosco defensive back Josh Alford then asserted his presence, ending the next two Trojans drives with interceptions. His first pick gave the Braves the ball at the Mililani 33, and they drove to pay dirt in nine plays. Uiagalelei’s deft fakery on a read-option was good for a 3-yard TD and a 14-3 lead with 9:35 to go in the second quarter.

On Mililani’s third play of the ensuing series, Alford read the eyes of Brendyn Agbayani and turned his second pick into a 26-yard TD return. That gave the powerhouse Braves a 21-3 lead that remained unchanged through the rest of the first half.

A sack by Manu Penitani derailed Bosco’s first series of the second half, but after a Mililani three-and-out, Uiagalelei guided the Braves on an eight-play, 89-yard drive. His 41-yard bomb to Chedon James opened the lead to 28-3 with 3:47 to go in the third.

Uiagalelei’s third TD strike came moments later, a 25-yard missile to the center of the end zone, where Kris Hutson leaped for the catch.

Mililani’s lone TD came with 8:50 remaining on a 1-yard blast by Malosi Sam.