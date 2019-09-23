 Editorial: Navy’s Red Hill plan inadequate | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial: Navy’s Red Hill plan inadequate

Oahu’s primary drinking water aquifer — tapped to serve more than 400,000 residents, from Moanalua to Hawaii Kai — is situated just 100 feet below the Navy’s aging Red Hill Bulk Fuel Facility, which maintains a continuous supply of petroleum to fuel ships and jets. Read more

