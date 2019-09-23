Former employees indicted for alleged scam with paychecks

Two former employees of the company that operates a hotel for military members and their families in Wahiawa are accused of collecting extra paychecks from the company. Read more

Two former employees of the company that operates a hotel for military members and their families in Wahiawa are accused of collecting extra paychecks from the company.

An Oahu grand jury returned an indictment Thursday charging Frank E. Wilson and Alfred L. Woods with first-degree theft and Wilson with computer fraud.

Circuit Judge Shirley Kawamura set bail at $30,000 for Wilson and $15,000 for Woods.

Wilson was the human resources manager for the Inn at Schofield Barracks, and Woods was the information technology specialist.

Deputy Prosecutor Paul Galindo told Kawamura that Wilson made entries in the company’s computerized payroll system to give him and Woods two extra paychecks every month. He said Wilson collected an extra $173,730 between January and December 2018, and Woods collected an extra $121,300 between May and December 2018.

Galindo said Woods kicked back to Wilson about 40% of the extra money he received. He said the hotel’s operator, The Minesen Co., fired both men after uncovering their alleged scheme.