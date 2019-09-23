 Larry Ellison plans 30-year, $340 million project for Lanai | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Larry Ellison plans 30-year, $340 million project for Lanai

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:47 p.m.

The billionaire who owns nearly all of Lanai is moving forward with another piece of a broad plan to diversify the economy on the island where luxury tourism reigns. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii real estate sales, July 19-August 2

Scroll Up