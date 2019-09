A visitor and a local man were presumed drowned in two separate water incidents Thursday. Read more

A 58-year-old visitor from Boston died following a snorkeling incident in a Ko Olina lagoon. The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as Yihsiang Chin. According to a police highlight, Chin was found unresponsive in the ocean at approximately 11:59 a.m.

Earlier that day, a 65-year-old Honolulu man was found unresponsive in the ocean waters off of the Lanai lookout near Koko Head. The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office identified him as Philip Young. According to police, he was pronounced dead at the scene at about 9:36 a.m.

The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office has not released the cause of death for either man.