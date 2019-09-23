 Termite-infested banyan tree branch falls on Waikiki visitor | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Termite-infested banyan tree branch falls on Waikiki visitor

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 10:23 p.m.

An Australian visitor’s trip to Oahu was marred when a branch from a Waikiki banyan tree fell on him, causing a compound fracture of his thumb. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii real estate sales, July 19-August 2

Scroll Up