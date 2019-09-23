 Tour operators start ban on full-face snorkel masks | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Tour operators start ban on full-face snorkel masks

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:45 p.m.

The Pride of Maui, a company that offers snorkel tours and cruises, has recently announced it will no longer allow the use of full-face snorkel masks on its catamarans due to safety concerns. Read more

