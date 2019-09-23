 Woman, 26, stabbed in Ala Wai area | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Woman, 26, stabbed in Ala Wai area

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

A 26-year-old woman was taken to a hospital Sunday night in serious condition with stab wounds to her upper extremities, according the city Emergency Services Department. Read more

