Woman, 26, stabbed in Ala Wai area

A 26-year-old woman was taken to a hospital Sunday night in serious condition with stab wounds to her upper extremities, according the city Emergency Services Department. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.