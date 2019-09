Cameryn Collie had 19 kills as Hawaii Pacific beat host Hawaii Hilo 25-20, 25-19, 10-25, 25-19 in women’s volleyball on Sunday. Read more

Cara McClean recorded 28 assists and Casey Davenport added 22 for the Sharks (5-5, 1-1 PacWest).

Alexandria Parisian and Bria Beale each had nine kills for the Vulcans (5-5, 0-2).