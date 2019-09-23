No. 5 UCLA extends UH’s Pac-12 drought

The Pac-12 still has the run of Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium. Read more

Hawaii remained winless against the Power Five league all-time at its longtime home after two defeats this week, including a 4-0 rout at the hands of No. 5 UCLA on Sunday afternoon.

The Rainbow Wahine are 0-15-1 against the Pac-12 at WPSS since the venue opened in 2000.

UH (2-6-1) was shut out for the third straight game and the fifth time this season. The Wahine fell to No. 24 Washington State 1-0 on Thursday.

“It’s definitely been a tough couple of games. We give them the respect they deserve because they are great teams, but I think we’ve learned a lot coming away from this,” said freshman Eliza Ammendolia. “I think by the time we get to conference … in 11 days, we’re going to be carving teams up.”

Big West play opens at home on Oct. 3 against Cal State Northridge.

Sunday supplied a 90-minute clinic in humid heat.

The Bruins (6-1-1), perhaps frustrated by a recent 2-0 loss at Santa Clara and a 2-2 draw here against unheralded Pepperdine on Thursday, compiled a 19-6 shots advantage.

“I think they had something to prove to themselves,” UH coach Michele Nagamine said of UCLA. “I think it was a little bit of a rough last couple of weeks, just because when you’re a team that’s that good, there’s so much expectations that go along with that ranking and legacy. So yeah, I could tell they wanted to make a statement today.”

Forward Mia Fishel sliced through the defense for one goal in each half. Sunny Dunphy scored off a short cross in the 35th minute and Marley Canales rolled in a shot in the final minute.

Nagamine thought her team backed off far too much in the first half, which allowed UCLA to press up its 10 field players.

“Dealing with that kind of technical ability, explosiveness, speed, just the way that they move the ball, it was tough to keep up with,” she said. “Everything we knew about them was there and then some.”

Ammendolia, an Australian, supplied the team’s best chance to get on the board in the 63rd minute when she won back a ball at the top of the box and cranked it into the crossbar.

In seven all-time meetings, the composite score is 25-1, with the lone UH goal coming in a 4-1 defeat in 1998.

UCLA freshman and Pearl City alumna Sunshine Fontes, the U.S. U-17 women’s national team’s all-time leading scorer, has not played this season as she recovers from a knee injury. Fontes, who watched UCLA’s two games this week from the team tent, was a onetime commit to play for UH.