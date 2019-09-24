Yet another fight for Filipino WWII vets

U.S. Sens. Mazie Hirono and Brian Schatz are part of an effort to reinstate the now-terminated Filipino World War II Veterans Parole Program. Read more

U.S. Sens. Mazie Hirono and Brian Schatz are part of an effort to reinstate the now-terminated Filipino World War II Veterans Parole Program.

Promised citizenship and benefits were decades late, and now some 6,000 surviving vets would like to have their children nearby to care for them in their old age. That’s what the program gave the offspring: a chance to enter the U.S. while waiting years more for their own visas. Wherever one stands on immigration issues, this is a sad renege for many families.

Up goes ritzy penthouse, and its price

It will be interesting to see whether the Mandarin Oriental Hotel and Residences developer gets the record $35 million sought for the penthouse.

Naturally, there are real-estate crown jewels that are even more sparkly: “Le Penthouse” in Manhattan is listed at $98 million. It’s hard to top the Pacific Ocean view here, though.

Experts say ultra-luxe buyers often want to see the finished unit first, by which time economic conditions may change. Of course, these folks don’t have to worry about that.