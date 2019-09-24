 Yet another fight for Filipino WWII vets | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Yet another fight for Filipino WWII vets

  • Today
  • Updated 6:28 p.m.

U.S. Sens. Mazie Hirono and Brian Schatz are part of an effort to reinstate the now-terminated Filipino World War II Veterans Parole Program. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Gabbard can campaign and still do her job

Scroll Up