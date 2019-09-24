Quickbites: ‘Everything Hawai’i,’ Beer Lab HI, Lyon Arboretum, ‘Food Truck Nation’

All the latest food news you can use, courtesy Crave. Read more

A NEW TV CHEF

The OC16 show “Everything Hawai‘i” adds a cooking segment Sunday, featuring Big Island chef Allen Hess, owner of Mai Grille and Aloha Bol restaurants.

Hess, former chef de cuisine at the Mauna Lani resort’s CanoeHouse, opened Mai Grille at Waikoloa Beach Resort in 2015. The restaurant is nicknamed “Hawai’i’s Original Bacon Hale” and features coffee-cured Mai bacon (named for the chef’s daughter). This year he opened Aloha Bol, offering salad, rice and quinoa bowls, at the Waikoloa resort and in Waimea.

“Everything Hawai‘i” airs at 7:30 p.m. Sundays on OC16.

SWEET AMBITIONS FOR SOUR BEER

Beer Lab HI is introducing a sour ale with sweet intentions.

Aysus, made with calamansi and coconut, will be sold in part to support the Pride4Philippines movement to bolster environmental causes in the Philippines. It will be released at all three Beer Lab locations on Friday.

The single-batch beer — meaning it will only be brewed once — is the third in a series benefiting pride4PH. Its label was designed by HiLife Clothing Co.

Beer Lab locations are at 1010 University Ave. near Puck’s Alley, 94-515 Ukee St. in Waipio and Pearlridge Center.

LYON ARBORETUM COOKING CLASSES

The Lyon Arboretum has two cooking classes coming up; both run from 9:30 a.m. to noon:

>> Saturday: “Mama T’s Plant Based Cooking: My Favorite Meal Combo,” led by Trisha “Mama T” Gonsalves of Umeke Market, features a vegan meal of soup, salad and gluten-free herbed pan bread. Cost is $30 and includes samples.

>> Oct. 5: “Sri Lankan Spices: Sinhalese Chicken Curry,” an interactive cooking session led by Vikrant Bhasin, will begin with making a Sri Lankan curry powder to be used in a meal of curry, pol sambol (coconut relish) and spinach dahl. Cost is $40, including samples and a beer tasting.

HAWAIIAN FOOD IN ST. LOUIS

See a Missouri interpretation of Hawaiian food on “Food Truck Nation,” when host Brad Miller visits Buzz’s Hawaiian Grill food truck in St. Louis.

On the menu: chef Thomas “Buzz” Moore’s ahi poke bowl and kalua pork buns with pineapple slaw.

The episode airs at 9 p.m. Tuesday on the Cooking Channel, repeating throughout the week.

EAT THE STREET

For a food truck experience this weekend, head to Kapolei Commons for Eat the Street, 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday.

Quickbites is a weekly listing of dining events. Email items to crave@staradvertiser.com.