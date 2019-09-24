FAA grants to benefit Hawaii airports

Five Hawaii airports have been awarded about $26 million in grants from the Federal Aviation Administration for improvement projects. Read more

Five Hawaii airports have been awarded about $26 million in grants from the Federal Aviation Administration for improvement projects.

The awards announced Monday by the FAA are part of $986 million in airport infrastructure grants to benefit 354 airports in 44 states and two territories.

The biggest grant in Hawaii is $11.3 million for Lanai Airport to improve runway, taxiway and apron infrastructure.

Other Hawaii airport grants include $8.4 million in Kona, $3.9 million in Kahului, $1.4 million in Honolulu and $875,319 in Hilo. A $2.7 million airport grant also was made for the state of Hawaii to update a study.

The FAA said the grants announced Monday represent a fifth allotment from $3.18 billion in Airport Improvement Program funding across the United States.

U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz noted that Lanai Airport received about $10 million in federal funding earlier this year.

ON THE MOVE

AHL has announced the following new hires:

>> RM Lorenz Balintona as a designer working on military projects in Honolulu and Okinawa, previously a Revit modeler and junior CAD drafter for ControlPoint Surveying.

>> Michael Alfonso as a senior job captain, joining the firm with 39 years’ experience, previously a construction administrator and job captain for Urban Works Inc.

>> Jasmine Merseberg as a job captain working on commercial projects, joining the firm with six years’ experience and previously a project designer for STIR Architecture in Los Angeles.