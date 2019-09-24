 FAA grants to benefit Hawaii airports | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

FAA grants to benefit Hawaii airports

  • By Star-Advertiser staff and news services
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Five Hawaii airports have been awarded about $26 million in grants from the Federal Aviation Administration for improvement projects. Read more

Previous Story
Coast Guard to enact buffer for Ironman, other events

Scroll Up