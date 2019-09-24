 Hawaii Pacific Health taps CEO for new group | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii Pacific Health taps CEO for new group

  • By Kristen Consillio kconsillio@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:20 p.m.

Dr. Leslie Chun, chief medical officer of The Queen’s Medical Center, is leaving the hospital Oct. 31 to join rival Hawaii Pacific Health, where he will help bring employed doctors under a single operational group. Read more

Previous Story
Coast Guard to enact buffer for Ironman, other events

Scroll Up