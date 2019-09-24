Increased use of air conditioning drives up demand for electricity, resulting in higher bills

Been cranking up the air conditioning lately? So has everybody else. Read more

It’s been a hot and humid summer, with record-high temperatures, and that has driven increased demand for electricity to run air conditioners, according to the Hawaiian Electric Cos.

Hawaiian Electric, which provides electricity to Oahu, Maui County and Hawaii island, said Monday that the uptick in demand, in turn, has been showing up in the form of higher bills, even for those who have private rooftop solar systems.

Hawaiian Electric is urging customers to use energy wisely.

“With the record-setting hot weather, some customers with rooftop solar are leaving their air conditioning on all day or are running it at a colder setting and are surprised when they get a higher than normal bill,” said Shelee Kimura, senior vice president for customer service, in a news release. “We want all of our customers, including those with solar, to continue to use electricity efficiently and keep their bills as low as possible.”

Hawaiian Electric said demand began rising noticeably in May, a month earlier than usual.

Additionally, from May through August, residential use was up on all islands served by the Hawaiian Electric Cos. compared with the same four months in 2018 — except Hawaii island.

Over the four-month summer period, Oahu and Maui residential use increased by 5%; Lanai, by 6%; and Molokai, by 2%. Hawaii island residential use, in contrast, decreased by 1%.

Summer temperatures arrived earlier than usual this year, with record highs beginning as early as April, according to preliminary National Weather Serv­ice records.

Since April more than 190 record-high temperatures and ties have been set across Hawaii, according to Jerome Saucier, NWS observing program leader. They were recorded primarily in Lihue, Honolulu, Kahului and Hilo, all of which experienced higher than normal temperatures well into September.

In May, temperatures hovered around 90 degrees for Honolulu and soared into the mid-90s in Kahului, according to NWS numbers.

On May 22 a record high of 96 was recorded in Kahului, the highest for the month, followed by others in the mid-90s. On Aug. 31 Honolulu hit a record high of 95 degrees, surpassing the previous one of 93 set in 1984.

In September, Kahului recorded a high of 97, the highest on record for the month since April 1954.

Hawaiian Electric said the use of electricity was highest in July, when numerous record temperatures were set.

Overall, bills rose to an average of $189 in July, compared to $168 in July 2018.

At the same time, the percentage of homes with at least one air conditioner has also jumped — from 14% of Oahu homes in 1970 to 68% this year, and from 2% of Hawaii island homes to 32% this year. On Maui, Molokai and Lanai, only 2% of homes had air conditioners in 1970, but now 53% do.

Some air-conditioning companies have long waiting lists and have had to postpone bookings for new clients.

“We’ve been pretty slammed,” said Aschante Davenport, office manager of Craig’s Air Conditioning in Kapolei. “It definitely looks like we almost doubled in number over service installations. We have appointments booked as far as the second week of November.”

Nearly all appliances use more energy during hot weather, Hawaiian Electric said, especially air conditioners, refrigerators and freezers.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, July was the hottest month on record for the planet in its 140-year record. NOAA also noted Hawaii temperatures in July and August this year were the second-highest departure from the average on record, behind 2015.

On Monday, the first day of fall, temperatures were generally cooler due to cloud cover and passing showers, but Saucier said more record highs could continue the rest of this month as well as into next month.

RECORD TEMPERATURES REACHED THIS YEAR

190

Number of record highs and ties reached in the state, from April 1 to present

96*

Record high reached in Kahului on May 22, highest for the month

95*

Record high reached in Honolulu on Aug. 31

97*

Record high reached in Kahului on Sept. 16, highest for the month, also reached in July

Source: NWS

TIPS FOR SAVING ELECTRICITY

>> Clean or change filters and air intakes.

>> Refrain from running AC when no one is home.

>> Set the thermostat to the warmest comfortable setting.

>> Make sure solar panels are clean and inverters working properly.

>> More tips are available at hawaiianelectric.com/cooltips.