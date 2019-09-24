 Kokua Line: Plaintive reader responds after seeing poem in print | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Kokua Line

Kokua Line: Plaintive reader responds after seeing poem in print

  • By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 9:08 p.m.

Question: Regarding “Why, Lord?” in Friday’s column (808ne.ws/920kline), did you hear from the person who sent it? Read more

Previous Story
Coast Guard to enact buffer for Ironman, other events

Scroll Up