Kokua Line: Plaintive reader responds after seeing poem in print

Question: Regarding “Why, Lord?” in Friday’s column (808ne.ws/920kline), did you hear from the person who sent it?

Answer: Yes, thankfully. A Honolulu man called Kokua Line, identifying himself as the letter-writer and thanking us for reaching out. “My attitude is that I have to take care of myself,” he said. We described some of the help available to low-income senior citizens; he said he would think about it. We also told him that numerous Kokua Line readers had called or emailed us Friday, expressing concern for him. He was touched by the response and grateful to be heard.

Q: Regarding the pruning of trees on city property, I have a problem. I first called the city’s number to prune the two trees fronting my property in April 2018 (yes, last year). The recording says something like, Horticulture Branch, Division of Urban Forestry, and to leave a message and they’ll get back to me. I left my name and number and all the information required, and they called back with a work-order number. After that I didn’t hear back from anyone all last year and finally had to call them again in March. Someone finally called me back (didn’t get his name) a few days later and said that he came by and looked at the trees and that they “warrant pruning” but that this is not the year that they prune trees in my area. I told him that I actually called in 2018 but nobody returned my call. So maybe they could come out and do it anyway since I did call in the year that they come out. He said they would but not until May (2019). It is now September, and since speaking with him, I have left at least three messages (May, July and August) with no response. These two trees are planted on the easement fronting my property, and they’re probably around 20 feet tall now and growing over the road where large trucks and vans hit the small branches and leaves fall all over. I try to rake up the leaves every morning, but it’s endless. The higher part of the trees are growing into the lower utility lines. I called Hawaiian Telcom, and they told me that it’s usually the customer’s responsibility to call the city to prune the trees (I did that!). I also told the city, when I left a message, that this is hurricane season and that the trees should be pruned back because they’re growing into the lines, but still no response or action. Should I just keeping calling and getting ignored, or is there anything else I could do?

A: Your email highlighted two problems. First, that the municipal trees adjacent to your Kailua home need pruning, and second, that the city agency tasked with doing so fell short on customer service.

After contacting the city on your behalf, we can address the first issue but not the second. Here’s the response:

“The Division of Urban Forestry (DUF) assessed the situation and although the tree does require some pruning, it does not require immediate attention. The tree will be pruned during the next Windward Oahu contract. DUF anticipates the work will be completed by the end of this year.”

The response is incomplete — it doesn’t say why your calls were not returned — but at least you know that your work order is active and the branches should be cut back by the end of the year.

You were correct to call DUF, at 971-7151, for pruning of an overgrown tree on municipal property; “street trees” are city property. You’re also correct to rake up the leaves yourself, as city law holds property owners responsible for keeping abutting public property litter­-free.

DUF has extensive responsibilities throughout Oahu, which you can read about on its website, 808ne.ws/duf.

Write to Kokua Line at Honolulu Star-Advertiser, 7 Waterfront Plaza, Suite 210, 500 Ala Moana Blvd., Honolulu 96813; call 529-4773; fax 529-4750; or email kokualine@staradvertiser.com.