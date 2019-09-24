Man faces attempted murder charge in stabbing

A 46-year-old man accused of stabbing his estranged girlfriend multiple times in Mililani has been charged with attempted murder. Read more

A 46-year-old man accused of stabbing his estranged girlfriend multiple times in Mililani has been charged with attempted murder.

Michael P. Gibbs appeared Monday before Judge Russel Nagata in Honolulu District Court after prosecutors charged him with second-­degree attempted murder and two counts of second-­degree assault.

His aggregate bail is set at $1 million.

The stabbing occurred at about 4 a.m. Thursday on Waimakua Drive and involved Gibbs’ 45-year-old girlfriend, described by family members as Patience Sallas.

Her mother, Pamela Sallas, said her daughter called 911 after Gibbs broke into the home. He allegedly attacked her, and the assault continued outside of the residence.

Police said Gibbs stabbed the victim multiple times with a pocketknife.

The victim’s 17-year-old daughter, described by family members as Alysia Sallas, tried to pull Gibbs off of her mother when he attacked her and the daughter’s boyfriend, police added.

Responding officers tackled Gibbs to the ground and removed the knife from his hand, according to court documents detailing the attack.

Both Patience Sallas and her daughter were bleeding profusely from their injuries and taken to a hospital.

Police said the 45-year-old woman sustained multiple stab wounds to her head, face, chest and base of her neck.

Patience Sallas’ mother said the stab wound to her daughter’s neck affected her spinal cord. “She might not be able to walk again,” she cried Monday during an interview with the Honolulu Star-Advertiser.

She hopes her daughter will be able to recover through six months to a year of physical therapy. “Full recovery, that’s what we’re hoping for,” she said.

Alysia Sallas received nearly 100 stitches to deep lacerations to her face, and her boyfriend sustained a laceration to his chest in the attack.

Court records show Sallas filed temporary restraining orders against Gibbs in 2005 and 2008.

“He’s a monster. He’s evil. What he did to my daughter is inhumane,” said Pamela Sallas. “He’s a danger to society, period.”

Patience Sallas and Gibbs’ other daughter, Irene Sallas Rivera, said her mother has been attempting to find a way out of the abusive relationship. “My mom was stuck in fear.”

Gibbs has a lengthy criminal record of 86 prior arrests and 37 convictions dating back to 1991.

His record includes 14 felony convictions for auto theft, assault, terroristic threatening, burglary and theft and 17 misdemeanor convictions for abuse of a family or household member, unlawful imprisonment, violation of a protective order, assault of a police officer, criminal trespassing and criminal contempt of court.

Pamela Sallas asked, “How could the justice system let him go again and again?”

She urged women who are in abusive relationships to leave their abusive partners. “Get out now. Don’t expect it to get better. It only gets worse,” she said.

Family members created a GoFundMe account to assist Patience Sallas and her daughter with expenses. To make a donation, visit gofundme.com/f/patience-and-alysia-sallas.