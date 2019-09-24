 Schatz backs Trump impeachment | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Schatz backs Trump impeachment

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:21 p.m.

U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz for the first time Monday called for impeachment proceedings to begin against President Donald Trump, joining a growing chorus of Democrats in Congress who support such action in the wake of allegations that the president tried to pressure the leader of Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden and his son. Read more

