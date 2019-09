Chaminade outside hitter Rachel Reedy was named the PacWest Player of the Week, while middle blocker Lataisia Saulala earned Defender of the Week on Monday. Read more

Reedy hit .478 with 25 kills in two matches this weekend. Saulala totaled 18 kills and 14 blocks, including a 10-kill, 10-block performance against Hawaii Hilo, the first such double-double in program history.