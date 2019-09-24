 Hawaii freshmen Victor, Muasau and Fiso give the Warriors a bright future | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Hawaii freshmen Victor, Muasau and Fiso give the Warriors a bright future

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Hawaii football’s interview policy is that true freshmen should be seen but not heard. This season, three first-year Rainbows Warriors have made a scene with their impactful play. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard
Next Story
Television and radio - Sept. 24, 2019

Scroll Up