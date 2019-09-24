Rainbow Wahine move up to No. 11 in AVCA Top 25

The goal is to improve each day in the practice gym. Read more

That’s the mind-set that the Hawaii women’s volleyball team carries into this week’s opening of conference play. The Rainbow Wahine (10-1) also carry an improved national ranking following Monday’s travel day to California.

Hawaii moved up two spots to No. 11 in the American Volleyball Coaches Association’s Top 25, the highest ranking for the Wahine since they were No. 6 in the AVCA preseason poll in 2016.

Hawaii lost for the first time this season at Baylor on Sunday. The Bears (9-0), one of two remaining undefeated teams, jumped three places to No. 2 for their highest ever ranking.

Cal (10-0), the other unbeaten, was up three spots to No. 21. The Golden Bears are coached by Sam Crosson, in his first season since leaving Cal Poly; their associate head coach is former Wahine setter Jennifer Carey Dorr.

Despite losing at home to then-No. 12 BYU, defending national champion Stanford (6-2) returned to No. 1, receiving 28 first-place votes. Baylor had 27 first-place votes, No. 3 Nebraska (8-1) six votes, No. 4 Pitt (11-1) one vote and No. 9 BYU the remaining two votes.

Washington (9-1), which lost to Hawaii in five in the opening week of the season, moved up two spots to No. 8. Missouri (8-2), which lost to Baylor and Hawaii in Waco, Texas, last week, dropped two spots to No. 19.

Big West member UC Santa Barbara (10-1) received votes (five) for the first time this season. Gauchos senior hitter Lindsey Ruddins tied the conference record for Player of the Week honors on Monday when she was honored for the 11th time in her career.

For the first time this season, no Wahine received a Big West weekly honor. Wahine outside hitter Hanna Hellvig was nominated for both player and freshman of the week, and junior hitter Brooke Van Sickle, named Best Defender at the Baylor Class, was nominated for Defensive Player of the Week.

Hawaii remains on the road for two conference matches, playing at Long Beach State (3-9) on Friday and Cal State Northridge (5-7) on Saturday. The Wahine return home to host UC Irvine (3-9) on Oct. 4 and Cal State Fullerton (8-3) on Oct. 5. The latter date includes the annual alumnae match and recognition of the 40th anniversary of the program’s first national championship (AIAW 1979).