Wong off Rays’ roster

The Tampa Bay Rays designated the Big Island’s Kean Wong for assignment over the weekend, leaving his professional future in limbo. Read more

The Tampa Bay Rays designated the Big Island’s Kean Wong for assignment over the weekend, leaving his professional future in limbo.

The Rays drafted the left-handed hitting second baseman out of Waiakea in the fourth round of the 2013 MLB draft.

Wong, the brother of St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Kolten Wong, rose steadily through the minor leagues, reaching the Triple-A Durham Bulls in 2017. In a little over two years at the level one below the majors, Wong batted .286 in 1,281 at-bats. He hit 24 homers, nine triples and 73 doubles and scored 180 runs and drove in 157.

In 2017 he was MVP of the Triple-A National Championship Game and in 2018 he was MVP of the Triple-A All-Star Game as well as team MVP.

The Rays called him up this month and he made his MLB debut on Sept. 5.

But Wong had to fight for playing time in the Rays’ deep infield and only got 14 opportunities at the plate. He had just three singles for a .214 average and scored one run.