 Wong off Rays’ roster | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Wong off Rays’ roster

  • By Star-Advertiser Staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The Tampa Bay Rays designated the Big Island’s Kean Wong for assignment over the weekend, leaving his professional future in limbo. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard
Next Story
Television and radio - Sept. 24, 2019

Scroll Up