 Ige’s job approval rating tanks amid TMT debacle | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Ige’s job approval rating tanks amid TMT debacle

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:31 p.m.

Gov. David Ige’s job approval rating has sunk to a new low amid the ongoing standoff over the Thirty Meter Telescope on Mauna Kea, though Hawaii voters have an even lower opinion of the Legislature. Read more

Previous Story
State, tourism agencies fund effort to reduce chronic Waikiki homelessness

Scroll Up