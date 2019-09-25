Kokua Line: Buying electric vehicle means giving up custom license plate

Question: If I purchase an electric car, can I keep my personalized plates?

Answer: No. “Due to the layout requirements of electric plates, they are not available with a personalized option,” said Sheri Kajiwara, director of the city’s Department of Customer Services.

Hawaii’s EV vehicle license plates have the words “Electric Vehicle” stamped on the left side of the plate — where the first three or so letters of your custom tag would be — followed by a number particular to that vehicle. The EV plates do include the distinctive rainbow motif beloved by many Hawaii drivers.

Electric vehicles account for less than 1% of all passenger vehicles on Hawaii roads, although their popularity is growing, according to state statistics.

Q: I have seen an increase in people likely laying net in Maunalua Bay and Paiko Lagoon between 9 p.m. and 4 a.m. I know that Paiko is a protected bird and other animal sanctuary but wasn’t sure about Maunalua Bay. I am seeing the torches at least four nights per week. As it is too shallow to actually fish or dive, I am assuming they are catching by net. As they are fairly close to shore, it is likely that the fish are very small, and I’m concerned about the sustainability of the fish.

A: We checked with the state Department of Land and Natural Resources, which confirmed that fishing is not allowed in Paiko Lagoon, a sanctuary. However, that restriction does not extend outside the lagoon to the larger Maunalua Bay. Both areas are in East Oahu, just makai of Kalanianaole Highway.

The spokesman said that anyone who sees illegal fishing activity — which could include taking undersize or out-of-season fish even from areas where shoreline fishing is otherwise allowed — should report it to the department’s enforcement division. Call 643-3567 (DLNR) or use the app DLNRTip.

Recreational saltwater fishing in Hawaii does not require a permit. You can read more about the rules at 808ne.ws/fishreg.

Q: I called to report a tree nearing overhead lines, and they asked what kind of lines and I realized I didn’t know, so I hung up. Is there a guide?

A: Yes, although you don’t have to know this information to make a trouble call; it’s helpful but not required. Various utilities share poles. Hawaiian Electric Co. explains the general configuration on its website: “The multiple, thinner wires, located highest up on the pole, are electric lines. The thicker lines located lower down on the pole belong to either the phone or cable TV companies. Sometimes you’ll see city or state streetlights and wiring on the pole, too.”

Mahalo

On Sept. 19 my husband and I stopped for a late lunch at Denny’s Kapolei. During the meal we were told by the server that our bill had been taken care of. To the person(s) who were so generous to these two seniors, it meant a great deal, especially since it was my husband’s birthday. We also want you to know that your act of kindness motivated us to pay it forward. Before leaving the restaurant, we took care of another couple’s meal. Thank you for reminding us that there are caring people out there and that we can also become them. — Mahalo, Grateful couple

Mahalo

Back at home on vacation, I visited Takamiya Market, Happy Valley, Maui, to shop for bentos and pupu. Getting ready to pay, I decided to use cash instead of a credit card. Later, I realized my credit card was missing. Immediately, I called Takamiya Market and asked whether a credit card was found. To my relief, my credit card was located. I returned to Takamiya Market and expressed my heartfelt gratitude to Miki and Pua for their honesty and blessed souls. — Mahalo, G.K.

