 Public support for TMT drops sharply, according to a new Honolulu Star-Advertiser poll | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Public support for TMT drops sharply, according to a new Honolulu Star-Advertiser poll

  • By Kevin Dayton kdayton@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:29 p.m.

Public support for the Thirty Meter Telescope has declined sharply after more than two months of peaceful but determined protests on Mauna Kea, and most voters now oppose the idea of using force to reopen Mauna Kea Access Road to allow construction to move forward, according to a new Honolulu Star- Advertiser poll. Read more

