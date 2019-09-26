 HECO wants to modify greenhouse gas caps | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

HECO wants to modify greenhouse gas caps

  • By Mark Ladao mladao@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:28 p.m.

Hawaiian Electric Co. wants to combine the annual greenhouse emissions caps for 13 power plants in Hawaii, a move some believe would allow Hawaii’s lone coal-fired power plant to increase greenhouse gas emissions. Read more

Previous Story
Kailua-Kona to welcome largest cruise ship to ever make a port call in the bay
Next Story
Southwest moves up new service dates, adds more flights

Scroll Up